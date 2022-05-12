Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,526 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $22,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 990,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 614,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after purchasing an additional 46,851 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 405,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 250,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. 494,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $54.86 and a one year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

