Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $10.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.