Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.18. 44,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,227. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $115.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

