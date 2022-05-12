Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 313,895 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,380 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $27,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.40. The company had a trading volume of 134,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

