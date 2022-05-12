Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 64,574 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 64,574 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 393,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,031,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,591,702 shares of company stock valued at $228,488,030. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.