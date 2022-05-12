RAI Finance (SOFI) Market Cap Achieves $25.38 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00578631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,915.41 or 2.06021747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007822 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

