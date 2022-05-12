Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 765,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 109,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Range Resources worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Range Resources by 87.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 92.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1,573.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 544,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of RRC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.