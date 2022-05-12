Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Craig Hallum

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ranpak from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $897.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Ranpak’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ranpak during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 26,142.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

