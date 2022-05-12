Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%.

RPID traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 265,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 31,414 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

