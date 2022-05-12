Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 177.70% and a negative net margin of 316.48%.
RPID traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,768. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.56. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $27.04.
In other news, Director Inese Lowenstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
