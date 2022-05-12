RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%.

RAPT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 412,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.99.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,662 shares of company stock valued at $319,891 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

