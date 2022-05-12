RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%.
RAPT stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 412,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.99.
In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $63,313.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,662 shares of company stock valued at $319,891 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RAPT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.
About RAPT Therapeutics (Get Rating)
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
