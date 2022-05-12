Raymond James Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$58.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$58.50 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$58.26.

Shares of ENB opened at C$56.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$57.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.40.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 117.25%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

