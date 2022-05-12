Raymond James Cuts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TNT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TNT.UN opened at C$6.14 on Monday. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.09 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$548.04 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

