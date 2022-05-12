Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.0037 on Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $294,874.34 and approximately $202,134.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 75% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00581480 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,911.63 or 2.10528026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

