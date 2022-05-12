RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.65.

REAL opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $292.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $67,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RealReal by 100.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RealReal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

