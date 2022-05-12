RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 161.45% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RealReal updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $324.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. RealReal has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,250 shares of company stock worth $782,541. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in RealReal by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,118 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on RealReal from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RealReal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

