Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.97) to GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($88.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 5,900 ($72.74) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,555.56 ($93.15).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,385 ($78.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,709 ($82.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,964.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,090.12. The stock has a market cap of £45.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1,412.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 101.60 ($1.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -38.80%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.