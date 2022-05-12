Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.