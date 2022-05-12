Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.53

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.53 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 3640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

