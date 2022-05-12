Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lowered Redfin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.81 on Monday. Redfin has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $944.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.23. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 50.39% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares in the company, valued at $979,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Redfin by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Redfin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Redfin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

