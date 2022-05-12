Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.82

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $118.82 and last traded at $120.82, with a volume of 1612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.35%.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $13,537,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

