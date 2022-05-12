Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.
NYSE:RGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 1,143,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,849. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Regis (Get Rating)
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
