Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), reports. The company had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter. Regis had a negative return on equity of 179.63% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

NYSE:RGS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 1,143,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,849. Regis has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Regis by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

