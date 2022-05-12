Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

