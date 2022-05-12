Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

RLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,407,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,389,000 after acquiring an additional 139,654 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 469,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

