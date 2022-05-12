Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

