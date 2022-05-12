Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39.
About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Renault (RNSDF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.