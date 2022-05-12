REPO (REPO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $199,524.00

REPO (REPO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. REPO has a market cap of $3.13 million and $199,524.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

