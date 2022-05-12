Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 12th (AAP, ABEV, ADES, AE, AEG, APEI, ARCO, ARWR, BCRX, BSAC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 12th:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Confluent Inc. provides platform for data in motion. Confluent Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

