Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

4/29/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00.

4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $120.00.

4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00.

4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $102.00.

4/14/2022 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE GE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 286,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,913. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,303,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

