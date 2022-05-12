Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Electric (GE)

General Electric (NYSE: GE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/29/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $100.00.
- 4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $132.00 to $120.00.
- 4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $107.00.
- 4/27/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $102.00.
- 4/14/2022 – General Electric had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – General Electric is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/29/2022 – General Electric had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $116.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE GE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.86. 286,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,982,913. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $949,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,303,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
