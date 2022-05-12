ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.11.

RMD opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.83 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,229 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

