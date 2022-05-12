Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.74

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.74 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 76969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.82.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,369,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 28,254 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.