Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of RVP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 145,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,936. Retractable Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $129.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Retractable Technologies (RVP)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.