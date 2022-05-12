Reviewing Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lion Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Group and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MarketAxess 0 7 1 0 2.13

MarketAxess has a consensus target price of $371.63, indicating a potential upside of 46.90%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Group and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Group N/A N/A N/A MarketAxess 35.13% 23.46% 15.21%

Volatility and Risk

Lion Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of MarketAxess shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MarketAxess shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lion Group and MarketAxess’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Group $27.06 million 1.37 $20,000.00 N/A N/A MarketAxess $698.95 million 13.55 $257.89 million $6.37 39.71

MarketAxess has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Lion Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lion Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising total return swap trading, contracts for difference trading, futures and securities brokerage, and insurance brokerage services. Its trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange, as well as stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. The company has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited and Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. Lion Group Holding Ltd. is headquartered in Singapore.

MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocols, executes bond trades between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all anonymous trading environment for corporate bonds. It also offers trading-related products and services, including composite+ pricing and other market data products to assist clients with trading decisions; auto-execution and other execution services for clients requiring specialized workflow solutions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; and technology services to optimize trading environments. In addition, the company provides various pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.