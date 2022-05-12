Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of RVMD stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.26. 4,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,361. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought 972,079 shares of company stock worth $18,310,981 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after purchasing an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

