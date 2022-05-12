Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target Raised to €213.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €211.00 ($222.11) to €213.00 ($224.21) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNMBY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded Rheinmetall from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €237.00 ($249.47) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 8,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,832. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.