RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.90 ($15.68) and last traded at €14.95 ($15.74). Approximately 29,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.05 ($15.84).
The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.76 and a 200 day moving average of €14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.
About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)
