RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €14.90 ($15.68) and last traded at €14.95 ($15.74). Approximately 29,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.05 ($15.84).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €14.76 and a 200 day moving average of €14.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

