Rightmove’s (RMV) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RMV. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rightmove to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.40) to GBX 630 ($7.77) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 655.56 ($8.08).

LON RMV opened at GBX 548.20 ($6.76) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 681.61. Rightmove has a 52-week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 810 ($9.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. Rightmove’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.09), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($18,707.04).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

