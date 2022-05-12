RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.5-479.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.08 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of RingCentral from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.97. 4,000,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,886. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.