RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT Lowered to C$26.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RIOCF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 5,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

