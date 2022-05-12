Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Announces Earnings Results

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.46 by 0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of RIVN stock traded up 3.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 24.30. 73,788,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,264. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 39.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 76.65.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 26.80, for a total transaction of 214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

