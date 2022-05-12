Robert W. Baird Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $96.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

MTZ stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.41. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in MasTec during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

