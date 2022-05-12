Robert W. Baird Trims Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Target Price to $15.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

UAA stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

