Robust Token Hits Market Capitalization of $186,876.97 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 12th. Robust Token has a total market cap of $186,876.97 and approximately $7,035.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 36.1% against the dollar. One Robust Token coin can currently be bought for $7.82 or 0.00027579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.91 or 0.00592380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,663.47 or 1.99902118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029131 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Robust Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars.

