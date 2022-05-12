Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 370 at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 395 to CHF 370 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 7,042,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,116. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roche by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roche by 1.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Roche by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

