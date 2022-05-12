Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 370 at Morgan Stanley

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 395 to CHF 370 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.50.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.54. 7,042,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,116. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
About Roche (Get Rating)
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
