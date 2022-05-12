Roots (TSE:ROOT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.25. Approximately 67,405 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 35,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.26.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roots from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Roots in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.04.

The company has a market cap of C$129.26 million and a P/E ratio of 7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.23.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

