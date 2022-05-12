Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of TELL opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. Tellurian has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $6.53.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 73.68%. Analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

