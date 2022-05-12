Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target to €63.00

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLLNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($68.42) to €66.00 ($69.47) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($70.53) to €65.00 ($68.42) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $21.12 on Monday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.