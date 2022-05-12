Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.73). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of ($5.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of RCL stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 192,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.38.
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
