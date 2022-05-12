Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.73). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of ($5.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($5.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.26. 192,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,227. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,577,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

