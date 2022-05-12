Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,223 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $100,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $4.93 on Thursday, reaching $117.24. 9,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,738. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.93.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Royal Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.