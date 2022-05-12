Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.65) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 680 ($8.38) to GBX 275 ($3.39) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.01) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 620.82 ($7.65).

LON RMG opened at GBX 326 ($4.02) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 421.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 316.10 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

