RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RPT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.04. 25,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,871. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

