RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.50

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 20109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.23. The company has a market cap of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.
About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)
Featured Stories
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for RUA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RUA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.