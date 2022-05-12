RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.50

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52), with a volume of 20109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.54).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.23. The company has a market cap of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

About RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA)

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

